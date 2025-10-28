The Only Extra Topping Your Grilled Cheese Needs For Maximum Flavor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You likely already know that bacon grease if the secret to an amazing grilled cheese — if not, what are you waiting for? — while slices of bacon nestled into melted cheese are a perfect way to add meaty flavor and texture between two slices of toasted bread. But, similar to a burger with added bacon or even a BLT, adding slices of bacon to a sandwich can sometimes make it structurally unsound, the bacon causing things to slide around as you take each bite. Luckily, there's a way to incorporate that unique bacon flavor without the mess: Simply spread some bacon jam on your grilled cheese before grilling it. The great part about bacon jam is how spreadable it is, as the jam starts with chopped bacon that cooks down to a jammy consistency along with sugar.
When you assemble a grilled cheese, simply spread a generous helping of bacon jam on the inside of one slice of bread, and then heat and toast the sandwich as you normally would. While you can always buy bacon jam, like this Midwest Fresh Award-Winning Bacon Jam, it's so easy to make your own at home with just a few ingredients. You can even make a large batch and freeze smaller portions of the jam for later, as it will last up to six months once it's in a sealed, airtight container. Alternatively, spread the jam out flat in a freezer zip top bag before freezing, and then you can break off small pieces to use as needed.
Bacon jam is the perfect consistency for grilled cheese
A grilled cheese sandwich is a perfect meal all by itself, but it can often be a little one-note flavor-wise, especially if you've had to skimp on the quality of either the bread or the cheese. Bacon jam brings a wealth of additional flavors to a grilled cheese, boasting the smokiness and umami notes from the actual meat itself along with the sweetness of the onions and sugars used to bring the jam together, some tart tanginess from the vinegar, as well as any other spices you include in your jam. Feel free to experiment with flavors when crafting your own bacon jam at home, like using apple cider vinegar, a bit of coffee or espresso powder, and some sort of spice, like red pepper flakes, which really make the flavors of the bacon pop while balancing out the spread at the same time.
Aside from grilled cheeses, bacon jam is also fantastic on a cheeseburger, spread on toasted sourdough topped with a poached egg for breakfast or lunch, or you can even add a few tablespoons of the jam to freshly grilled or roasted vegetables while they're still hot. Bacon jam is a big hit at parties too, as you can serve a small bowl of it on a cheese and charcuterie board, use it to top a platter of deviled eggs, or include it in spicy jalapeño poppers. So, the next time you want to make a batch of grilled cheeses, try our recipe for easy bacon jam so you can slather it on one slice before you start to assemble the sandwiches.