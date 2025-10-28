The Only Extra Topping Your Grilled Cheese Needs For Maximum Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You likely already know that bacon grease if the secret to an amazing grilled cheese — if not, what are you waiting for? — while slices of bacon nestled into melted cheese are a perfect way to add meaty flavor and texture between two slices of toasted bread. But, similar to a burger with added bacon or even a BLT, adding slices of bacon to a sandwich can sometimes make it structurally unsound, the bacon causing things to slide around as you take each bite. Luckily, there's a way to incorporate that unique bacon flavor without the mess: Simply spread some bacon jam on your grilled cheese before grilling it. The great part about bacon jam is how spreadable it is, as the jam starts with chopped bacon that cooks down to a jammy consistency along with sugar.

When you assemble a grilled cheese, simply spread a generous helping of bacon jam on the inside of one slice of bread, and then heat and toast the sandwich as you normally would. While you can always buy bacon jam, like this Midwest Fresh Award-Winning Bacon Jam, it's so easy to make your own at home with just a few ingredients. You can even make a large batch and freeze smaller portions of the jam for later, as it will last up to six months once it's in a sealed, airtight container. Alternatively, spread the jam out flat in a freezer zip top bag before freezing, and then you can break off small pieces to use as needed.