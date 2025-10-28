Alex Guarnaschelli's Best Tips For Exceptional Garlic Bread – Exclusive

Beloved celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli may be best known for her regular appearances on Food Network's many hit shows, but her latest culinary adventure sees Guarnaschelli embarking on a collaboration with Hilton Garden Inn, to bring bold but comforting food to weary travelers. One comfort food, in particular, that's very close to her Italian-American heart is garlic bread. And she gave Tasting Table some exclusive tips for how to make exceptional homemade garlic bread, starting with the best type of bread to use.

Crusty bread is ideal for textural contrast, and her go-to varieties are sourdough or sesame bread because, as the celebrity chef pointed out in an exclusive interview with us, "[Their] flavors play best with the garlic, cheese, and herbs." You don't have to worry about using fresh bread from your local bakery, as according to Chef Guarnaschelli, "Anything a day or two or three-old is also ideal for added texture." As bread sits, it dries out, which increases the crumb's absorption power, so you get an even more garlic butter-saturated bite.

As for baking the bread, the Food Network star recommends baking garlic bread wrapped in tin foil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 25 minutes, followed by an extra few minutes uncovered to help all the elements cook, infuse, and crisp up. Further, a longer foil-covered bake allows the inside to become steamy and delicious. As Guarnaschelli confirmed, "Any cheese or garlic must have enough time and be heated enough to really infuse the bread with its flavors," while finishing the bread uncovered in the oven "is a great way to toast and brown the exterior for that delicious crunch as you bite down."