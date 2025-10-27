Why You Might Not Want To Use Fresh Berries In Your Crumbles
Between buckles, crumbles, crisps, and Bettys, fruit combined with streusel or dough is one of life's simple pleasures. Baking a berry crumble is an easy way to enjoy your favorite fruits, whether fresh or frozen. But you may not want to use fresh berries in your crumbles, after all. Tasting Table spoke with the pro baker and cookbook author behind Joy The Baker, Joy Wilson, to get her expert opinion on the best berries for your next crumble. According to Wilson, "Frozen berries are always in season and already prepped."
Given that crumbles are a dessert with a rich fruit filling either layered between or topped with a streusel made using butter, flour, and sugar, you'll want to make sure that the fruit you use has enough density to complement the streusel without letting it get overly soggy during the baking process. Wilson further explains that frozen berries are "budget-friendly and break down just enough during baking to create that extra juicy, jammy base you want in a crumble."
When contemplating fresh vs frozen blueberries for your next crumble, let Wilson's words guide you. "Frozen berries are crumble MVPs," she adds. Rather than taking the time to properly prepare fresh fruits, Wilson favors their frozen counterparts due to the "no rinsing, hulling, or chopping required," calling frozen berries "a secret weapon."
More expert tips for a bright berry crumble
When asked about using fresh berries when baking a crumble, Wilson notes that "fresh berries = firmer texture and slightly less liquid. The crumble might be a bit drier or less saucy (especially with raspberries or blackberries). Still delicious, just a different vibe." Though frozen berries are clearly the preferable choice, she adds that there are some specific fruits you'll still want to use fresh. "Strawberries tend to be better fresh," Wilson explains. "They hold their shape and don't get as mushy. Same goes for blackberries, if you want a bit more bite." This is worth considering if you're planning to make a mixed berry crumble.
There are so many ways to use up frozen fruit that will yield a delightful dessert. Getting the proper jammy texture is simply a matter of using the right ingredients. "I'm Team Jammy Crumble myself," Wilson reveals. Yet, concerning using frozen berries, she cautions, "Just don't thaw them first. Straight from freezer to oven is best." Streamlining your dessert with frozen fruit means getting to indulge in a sweet treat even sooner.
Wilson's tips for using frozen over fresh in most cases also bode well for other desserts, including a Southern blueberry cobbler recipe. Add chopped nuts or oats to your streusel for a crisp-inspired take on a classic crumble, or get creative with other spices and ingredient additions. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an old-fashioned version.