Why You Might Not Want To Use Fresh Berries In Your Crumbles

Between buckles, crumbles, crisps, and Bettys, fruit combined with streusel or dough is one of life's simple pleasures. Baking a berry crumble is an easy way to enjoy your favorite fruits, whether fresh or frozen. But you may not want to use fresh berries in your crumbles, after all. Tasting Table spoke with the pro baker and cookbook author behind Joy The Baker, Joy Wilson, to get her expert opinion on the best berries for your next crumble. According to Wilson, "Frozen berries are always in season and already prepped."

Given that crumbles are a dessert with a rich fruit filling either layered between or topped with a streusel made using butter, flour, and sugar, you'll want to make sure that the fruit you use has enough density to complement the streusel without letting it get overly soggy during the baking process. Wilson further explains that frozen berries are "budget-friendly and break down just enough during baking to create that extra juicy, jammy base you want in a crumble."

When contemplating fresh vs frozen blueberries for your next crumble, let Wilson's words guide you. "Frozen berries are crumble MVPs," she adds. Rather than taking the time to properly prepare fresh fruits, Wilson favors their frozen counterparts due to the "no rinsing, hulling, or chopping required," calling frozen berries "a secret weapon."