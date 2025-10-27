President Obama Preferred This Store-Bought Ingredient Over Homemade While Living In The White House

Even though they're democratically elected by the people, U.S. presidents are fed like royalty, with some of the best chefs in the country preparing their daily sustenance. Yet even with the elegance of lavish state dinners and the precision of a Michelin-level kitchen, simplicity and convenience sometimes triumphs over all. That was especially the case for President Barack Obama, who, according to former White House executive chef, Cristeta Comerford, preferred store-bought hamburger buns over homemade.

In a 2024 interview with NPR's "All Things Considered," Comerford recalled to host, Ari Shapiro, her past work experiences in the White House, including a time when she prepared a "fancy cheeseburger" with homemade brioche buns for the then-President, only for him to politely set the record straight. "I'm OK with just the grocery bun that you get," he reportedly told her.

It's a simple request, but one that casts the former president in a very human light. Comerford, who retired in 2024, also cooked for Presidents Clinton, Bush, Trump and Biden, and was renowned for her from-scratch recipes. That being said, Obama knew that good food didn't always have to be homemade to taste like home. Outside of his go-to store-bought hamburger buns, Obama was a real foodie. Chef Comerford revealed that Obama loved international cuisines, including that of her home country, the Philippines. Comerford said that while preparing popular Filipino dishes, Obama would compliment the kitchen's aromas. Notably, Comerford said the president enjoyed skewered pork, as well as grilled chicken and beef.