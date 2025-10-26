The Absolute Best Domino's Sandwich Is Essentially Pizza In Disguise

Some may argue that you don't go to Domino's for the sandwiches, as it's obviously most well-known for its pizza. But the chain has several bready offerings that, in a lot of ways, offer the same things pizza does — but in a convenient, portable, and delicious format. And lucky for you, our Tasting Table reviewer tried every sandwich Domino's has and ranked them from worst to best. The chicken Parm sando — a classic — nabbed the top spot.

In a massive curveball, Domino's chicken Parmesan is made with grilled chicken, unlike the traditional hoagie-style chicken Parmesan sandwich, but according to our taster, "It tastes so good and everything harmonizes so well that I couldn't be mad about it." While the sandwich is fairly flat, "It is bursting with flavor," our reviewer wrote. "The hearty tomato basil marinara sauce is just like what you would find on one of the store's pies. Then, throw in the plump chicken and a blend of Parmesan-Asiago and provolone cheese, and you have yourself a satisfyingly messy pizza melt sammie."

The chicken Parm sandwich has been a staple at Domino's since they began offering sandwiches way back in 2008. A menu item doesn't stick around for well over a decade unless it's got some devoted fans out there.