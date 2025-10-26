The Absolute Best Domino's Sandwich Is Essentially Pizza In Disguise
Some may argue that you don't go to Domino's for the sandwiches, as it's obviously most well-known for its pizza. But the chain has several bready offerings that, in a lot of ways, offer the same things pizza does — but in a convenient, portable, and delicious format. And lucky for you, our Tasting Table reviewer tried every sandwich Domino's has and ranked them from worst to best. The chicken Parm sando — a classic — nabbed the top spot.
In a massive curveball, Domino's chicken Parmesan is made with grilled chicken, unlike the traditional hoagie-style chicken Parmesan sandwich, but according to our taster, "It tastes so good and everything harmonizes so well that I couldn't be mad about it." While the sandwich is fairly flat, "It is bursting with flavor," our reviewer wrote. "The hearty tomato basil marinara sauce is just like what you would find on one of the store's pies. Then, throw in the plump chicken and a blend of Parmesan-Asiago and provolone cheese, and you have yourself a satisfyingly messy pizza melt sammie."
The chicken Parm sandwich has been a staple at Domino's since they began offering sandwiches way back in 2008. A menu item doesn't stick around for well over a decade unless it's got some devoted fans out there.
Domino's chicken Parm devotees are committed
Some lost soul on Reddit posed the question, "Are the sandwiches at Domino's good?" One commenter wrote, "Chicken Parm sandwich is the most underrated sandwich out there. ... 10/10 every time for 14 [years] straight." Another devoted fan wrote in with an endorsement and a suggestion to level-up the sandwich even further: "That chicken Parm sandwich just hits. Dip that sandwich in that Cheesy Marinara dip."
The chicken Parm consistently makes it to the top of reviewers' lists of Domino's sandwiches, and they highlight the perfect combination of ingredients as the selling point. "It's just plain, grilled chicken," one reviewer said, "but everything else is genuinely fantastic ... I love Domino's bread. It's like a ciabatta meets a pizza crust ... It has a nice, fluffy texture inside and a crispy outside, so that's great." The reviewer also noted the tomato sauce was "nice and sweet, but not too sweet, and a bit tangy," and that the Parmesan and provolone "work together very well."
There's a reason Domino's is America's No. 1 pizza chain in terms of sales. The chain has something for everyone, and if you're craving a delicious sandwich for a change of pace from your usual pie, the chicken Parm sandwich should clearly be high on your list.