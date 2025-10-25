What To Do With Unused Gift Cards When A Restaurant Closes For Good

We all have that pile of gift cards sitting neatly in a desk corner or tucked away in the glove compartment — and sometimes, that pile can remain untouched for months, even years. Out of sight, out of mind, right? And when you finally remember that you have them, it can be disappointing to find out that you can no longer use them because the restaurant shut down. While it's not something you think about when gifting or receiving, sudden closures can and do happen, especially if it's a local, small, or regional place. Inflation is a key reason why so many restaurants end up going bankrupt, but really there are a number of factors that can affect small and large enterprises alike. Independent spots rarely have a plan for honoring them after shutdown, leaving diners with nothing more than a reminder of their favorite meal.

This scenario isn't as rare as you might think. Experts find that almost half of all U.S. adults have at least one gift card they haven't fully spent, with an estimated $23 billion left unused nationwide (via CBS). And nearly $2 billion of that is tied up in the unspent Starbucks gift cards people are hanging onto. Most of the time, when a restaurant closes, that unspent balance disappears with it. Federal law states that gift cards must be valid for at least five years after purchase, and in some states, like New York, they're good for up to nine years. But those protections only apply if the business is still operating. The good news is that depending on how you bought the card — and a few actions you take — you might not have to write it off entirely.