The Wrapping Tip For Freezing Chocolate That Keeps Its Flavor And Texture Intact
As sad as it is, chocolate unfortunately does expire. Once that date passes, the textures and flavors can warp into something that hardly resembles the delicious morsel it once was. But, with just a few simple steps, you can greatly increase the length of time that chocolate can be kept by storing it in the freezer. This method only works, though, if you wrap it properly in airtight packaging.
Not only does freezing extend chocolate's shelf life, but it actually helps protect the luscious flavors and textures that can be lost to time. Even if you don't plan on keeping your chocolate for an extended period, the freezer can still be one of the best places to store it. Before putting your chocolate in the freezer, you'll need to prep it properly. One of the greatest issues in food storage is texture change, so keeping the freezer air out of your chocolate is key. Do this by first wrapping the chocolate tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil so that no holes exist and as little air is in the wrapping as possible.
For something like chocolate chips, it might be best to use a vacuum sealer and a good quality food storage bag to really suck the air out. After securely wrapping, place the chocolate in an airtight food storage container. You also want to prevent that yucky freezer flavor from getting anywhere near your chocolate, so don't be afraid to double or triple-up on the layers of wrapping.
How to defrost chocolate that's been stored in the freezer
The process of defrosting your chocolate after storing it in the freezer for any period of time can be just as important as how you wrap it. The key thing you have to look out for here is the moisture that accumulates during the defrosting process. This moisture can damage the textures of the chocolate and create a waxy, grainy, or just unpleasant wetness that no one wants to deal with. If you're defrosting your chocolate in room temperature air right out of the freezer, then you'll likely cause some damage to the texture as well. One step that you should always take before freezing chocolate is letting it rest in the refrigerator, and the best thawing technique is to just do that but in reverse. This helps the chocolate's ingredients acclimate to a shift in temperature. And, speaking of temperature, it's best practice to avoid opening and closing the freezer where your chocolate is stored too frequently, as even the slight fluctuation in temperature can lead to the formation of ice crystals and affect the taste and texture of your precious chocolate.
You can freeze every kind of chocolate from dark, milk, white, chocolate chips, bars, and more. When stored properly, chocolate should still be at optimal quality in the freezer for around nine to 14 months. Of all three types, dark chocolate has the longest shelf life, but all three benefit from being stored in the freezer. So, bid farewell to the days of wasted chocolate and store all of your favorites in your freezer from now on.