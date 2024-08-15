Does Chocolate Expire?

Powdered chocolates, including "natural" or unsweetened varieties, can last for up to three years unopened, and at least one year, maybe more if stored properly, once opened. These powders are typically derived from roasted cacao beans that have had their cocoa butter mostly removed for use in other products; the resulting product is bitter and strong. White chocolate powder is much less common; it's not easy to find information on it, but the Ghirardelli version supposedly lasts up to one year.

To get the most out of your chocolate powders, be sure to store them in a cool, dry space in an airtight container. When using powders, use a clean utensil to avoid introducing moisture. If you're worried your chocolate powder has gone bad, check for discoloration or mold, a rancid or stale smell, and a musty or bland taste. Overall, cocoa powder is unlikely to spoil, but over time it will become less potent.

Chocolate chips can also be used after the expiry date, but the quality may be reduced. Dark chips can last up to three years, while milk chocolate chips last around one year and white chips only last about six to nine months; this difference is due to the higher content of dairy in the latter two, which makes them slightly more perishable. No matter the flavor, watch for signs of spoilage, including sugar bloom, discoloration, changes in texture (grainy), and rancid or unpleasant smells. Be sure to store all chocolate chips properly in an airtight container at room temperature.