Maple Butter Is The Sweet Addition Your Boring Old Salad Deserves

Every boring, overlooked salad out there is always just a dressing away from turning into that tantalizing side dish of your dreams. A drizzle here and there, and that plain bowl of green is a different thing entirely. Oftentimes, it takes on the tangy depth of a classic vinaigrette or adorns mayonnaise's silky creaminess. On rarer occasions, when you want to step out of the box and still stay in the comfort zone, there's maple butter to try. Add this spectacular condiment to the mix, and your salad will be everything you never thought it could be: Complex, decadent, and infinitely exciting.

Maple butter is exactly what you think it is — softened butter mixed with maple syrup and usually a few other seasonings of choice. You will most likely also find hints of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon laced into it, their subtle warmth woven right into that sweet richness. You can either make your own using butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, and your favorite fall spices, or buy a jar of maple butter online made from pure syrup. As a dressing component, a small spoonful gives you that classic buttery scent, ever so creamy and comforting. It sets the perfect stage for the maple syrup's woodsy, sweet caramel-like nuance to shine, beautifully complementing just about any flavor profile. The maple butter dressing coats every leafy green, every colorful veggie in its complexity, lifting the salad from merely earthy and fresh to vibrantly layered.