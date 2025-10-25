Why You Shouldn't Use Pre-Sliced Bread For French Toast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On par with pancakes and waffles, French toast is a breakfast favorite whether you're eating out or at home. Bread is the foundation of French toast, however selecting the right type of loaf is only half of the equation. Pre-sliced bread may be a modern convenience, but it isn't what you want to be using for French toast. To understand why, we interviewed TV personality and cookbook author Antoni Porowski who recently teamed up with Nestlé for his Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection gift box replete with kitchenware, Carnation ingredients and A-list recipes.

According to Porowski pre-sliced bread means pre-determined toast. He opts to skip the slices in favor of a whole loaf because, he says,"I like that I get to control how thick each piece is going to be, and it hasn't been decided for me." Pre-sliced bread tends to be quite thin, which is fine for some French toast lovers, but it limits your possibilities for varied textures.

As for the type of bread that best suits French toast, Porowski says, "Challah or brioche are my go-tos." We also use challah in this recipe for coconut macadamia French toast and this adapted French toast recipe from Evan Hanczor of Egg Restaurant. Despite a crusty exterior, Porowski also recommends sourdough for French toast. "Let the custard really absorb and put it on a pan with some brown butter," he advises, "You'll get a really nice textural component with the softness of the inside and the crust of the outside."