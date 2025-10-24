The Etiquette Rule You Should Follow When Ordering At Costco's Food Court

The food court at Costco can be a bit of a Wild West experience. It's often incredibly busy, the wait times are long, and people leave their full shopping carts all over, blocking the space around the seating areas. Regardless, shoppers make their pit stops there on the regular — it is, after all, the home of Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog and other delicious menu items that simply hit different after an hour of shopping. That said, if you find yourself in the store near closing time, it's better to skip the food court.

The dining area generally closes at the same time as the store, but it's considered polite etiquette not to order anything around 15 minutes before closing. At that point, the kitchen will have likely already started shutting down and won't be fully equipped to make an order from scratch. Food court employees will leave out some pre-made menu items, though, so if you're seeing something on display that's already prepped, feel free to go for it. Another option is to plan ahead and place a phone order that you can pick up once you're done with shopping — it's the best order-ahead hack to skip the line at Costco food courts during the busier times, too.