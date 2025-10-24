These Cocktail Meatballs Don't Contain Any Meat, But They're Just As Savory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Entertaining for a crowd with mixed dietary requirements can sometimes present challenges. While there are plenty of delicious vegetarian recipes around, it's often the carnivores who don't like to give up their meat. If you're looking for a dish that will satisfy both parties, try these lentil and mushroom meatballs, rich with savory, umami flavors. The meatballs are first pan-fried, then baked with a (vegetarian) barbecue glaze to really replicate the classic cocktail meatball experience.

Brown lentils are a common replacement for ground meat due to their chewy texture, ability to absorb other flavors, and high protein content. Likewise, mushrooms are also high in protein, but they are more important here for their boost of umami flavor. For this meatball recipe, a blend of cooked rice, rolled oats, and breadcrumbs acts as the binder. There's no egg involved, so if you make sure that you're using a vegan Worcestershire sauce, such as Tonelli Worcestershire Sauce, all guests can enjoy these bites.