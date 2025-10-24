These Cocktail Meatballs Don't Contain Any Meat, But They're Just As Savory
Entertaining for a crowd with mixed dietary requirements can sometimes present challenges. While there are plenty of delicious vegetarian recipes around, it's often the carnivores who don't like to give up their meat. If you're looking for a dish that will satisfy both parties, try these lentil and mushroom meatballs, rich with savory, umami flavors. The meatballs are first pan-fried, then baked with a (vegetarian) barbecue glaze to really replicate the classic cocktail meatball experience.
Brown lentils are a common replacement for ground meat due to their chewy texture, ability to absorb other flavors, and high protein content. Likewise, mushrooms are also high in protein, but they are more important here for their boost of umami flavor. For this meatball recipe, a blend of cooked rice, rolled oats, and breadcrumbs acts as the binder. There's no egg involved, so if you make sure that you're using a vegan Worcestershire sauce, such as Tonelli Worcestershire Sauce, all guests can enjoy these bites.
Leveling up lentil meatballs
As they are, these meatballs make the perfect canapé when skewered with a toothpick. The glaze ensures they're not dry, but there's no harm in treating your guests to a dipping sauce or two, like sweet and sour or extra barbecue sauce.
By playing with the flavors added to the meatballs, however, you have an incredibly versatile appetizer to work with. By adding Moroccan spices and drizzling the meatballs with a tahini-yogurt sauce, you have the perfect addition to a vegetarian mezze plate. For a Korean-inspired bite, take inspiration from these bulgogi meatballs. Add gochujang to the lentils, brush with bulgogi sauce before baking, and serve in lettuce cups.
To turn these meatballs into more than a mouthful, consider making smaller versions of some of the classic meatball mains. A canapé spoon with a dollop of mashed potato serves as a base for a lentil meatball with creamy sauce in the style of Swedish meatballs. For that classic Italian taste in a smaller package, cook these meatballs in your favorite tomato sauce and serve each one on a polenta round.