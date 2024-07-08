The Korean Sauce That Will Liven Up Your Next Meatball Recipe

A quick trip to the store will get you a bottle of bulgogi sauce in no time. Of course, if you already have the ingredients in the pantry, whipping up the sauce at home is no hassle. Once you've got it, there are two ways to incorporate it into meatballs. The first is to mix it straight into the ground meat. Let it marinate for at least half an hour in the fridge. Then, whether you prefer to pan-fry, bake, or air-fry, just cook the meatballs as usual. This way, the flavors are thoroughly infused, so you can truly taste the sensational umami from the inside out.

The other way is to toss the cooked meatballs with the sauce as a finishing touch, like with our BBQ meatballs recipe and other saucy renditions. This method coats the savory meat in a luscious exterior without changing its original taste. The visual appeal promises great things and, with an instant burst of intense, captivating flavors, it certainly doesn't disappoint.

Since you've already got the bulgogi sauce, you might as well lean into the Asian influence when serving the meatballs. Sprinkles of sesame seeds and green onions with a creamy dipping sauce make for a crowd-pleasing party appetizer. For those eating them as a main course, white rice is all you need for a filling meal. You can also surround the meatballs with carrots, cucumbers, bean sprouts, kimchi, and gochujang to make bibimbap.