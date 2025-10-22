Separately, soy sauce and Coke are great ingredients for amping up steak, chicken, and more, but together the duo make for the perfect marinade. Soda works well as a meat marinade thanks to the phosphoric acid found in the beverage, which breaks down the protein's connective tissues until it's deliciously tender.

The umami-rich, salty soy sauce almost works as a brine, pulling out moisture from within the surface to produce a juicy piece of meat. The incredible texture both ingredients bring to meat is what makes them great marinade components, but the combined notes are the real draw. Although the detailed components are shrouded in secrecy, Coca-Cola's flavor features citrus oils, nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon, giving meat a spiced, sweet flavor.

Soy sauce is equally mouthwatering; the balance of sweet, salty, and earthy flavors is perfect for elevating a range of proteins. Both ingredients are filled with depth, and together, they make the ideal sweet and savory mixture to elevate meat. To ensure the marinade isn't too salty, use about a half cup of soy sauce for every can of Coke. Stir some oil, garlic, pepper, and shallots into the mix and marinate the meat for at least an hour.