These Dollar Tree Mixing Bowls Will Make You Rethink The Value Of Metal Kitchenware
Dollar Tree strikes again; its budget-friendly pricing has a knack for enticing cooks to question their go-to tools. When it comes to mixing bowls, though, there could be a fresh debate on the horizon. Metal kitchenware is a classic choice for domestic and professional kitchens alike. Yet Dollar Tree has released Plastic Mixing Bowls with Handles, and their convenience might just leave you reconsidering your loyalties.
Every seasoned chef knows that value stretches further than dollars, but it's worth addressing the elephant-sized bargain in the room. At just $1.25 per bowl, the product is among the most affordable baking tools and supplies you can pick up at Dollar Tree. In a pinch, it's light on the bank account — especially compared to metal alternatives, like this GoCraft Copper Mixing Bowl, which costs nearly $30 per product. In terms of practicality, with molded handles and pour spouts, you've got a lightweight tool on your side. Dollar Tree also uses polypropylene, a type of plastic that's extremely non-reactive. Not bad for a bowl that costs less than a latte.
Is there a time and place for plastic?
Dollar Tree's mixing bowls are impressive, but it's important to remain realistic. Honestly, the best kitchens have a mixed repertoire of tools, and yes, there's a time and place for each. Generally, plastic bowls are best reserved for non-heat-related mixing — often, the material is far too prone to melting. For this reason, glass and stainless steel win the title of the ideal type of bowl to use for a double boiler. Similarly, the type of bowl you use matters when beating egg whites, and plastic is eliminated from this scenario because of its pesky habit of trapping grease. Safety testing is also paramount, considering the risk of microplastics, and plastic introduces the responsibility of recycling research.
Dollar Tree keeps some brownie points, though. Polypropylene outperforms copper, aluminum, and iron on the chemical reactivity front. Whipping together an acidic tomato salad or zesty treat? Plastic comes into its own. Nobody likes to taste a lemon drizzle cake and realize a metallic taste has transferred, leaving a sneaky sign for guests to guess exactly which bowl you used. A little rethinking never hurt anyone. If anything, Dollar Tree's mixing bowls are the perfect opportunity to brush up on your knowledge of mixing bowl materials.