These Dollar Tree Mixing Bowls Will Make You Rethink The Value Of Metal Kitchenware

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dollar Tree strikes again; its budget-friendly pricing has a knack for enticing cooks to question their go-to tools. When it comes to mixing bowls, though, there could be a fresh debate on the horizon. Metal kitchenware is a classic choice for domestic and professional kitchens alike. Yet Dollar Tree has released Plastic Mixing Bowls with Handles, and their convenience might just leave you reconsidering your loyalties.

Every seasoned chef knows that value stretches further than dollars, but it's worth addressing the elephant-sized bargain in the room. At just $1.25 per bowl, the product is among the most affordable baking tools and supplies you can pick up at Dollar Tree. In a pinch, it's light on the bank account — especially compared to metal alternatives, like this GoCraft Copper Mixing Bowl, which costs nearly $30 per product. In terms of practicality, with molded handles and pour spouts, you've got a lightweight tool on your side. Dollar Tree also uses polypropylene, a type of plastic that's extremely non-reactive. Not bad for a bowl that costs less than a latte.