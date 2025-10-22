The One-Ingredient Upgrade Reddit Suggests For Marie Callender's Frozen Chicken Pot Pie

Cozy season is here, which means comforting meals are a must. Perhaps one of the most comforting dishes is an absolute classic: the chicken pot pie. Making it from scratch can be a lot, but Marie Callender's makes a great that you can find in the freezer section of your grocery store. On its own, this chicken pot pie is widely enjoyed and respected. However, there is alway a way to kick things up a notch. In the case of the Marie Callender's chicken pot pie, that kick comes in the form of shredded white cheddar cheese.

The r/frozendinner subreddit has a post about Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie, where one Reddit user chimed in on how to level up your frozen dinner. "Look...these things are delicious," the poster wrote. "Throw a little white cheddar in there and you are winning!" The comment immediately drove discussion, with many agreeing that adding cheese to a pot pie is brilliant. The redditor explained that they remove the top in one single piece, load it up with sharp white cheddar cheese, and put the crust lid back on. After the cheese has thoroughly melted into the pot pie filling, give it a good stir with your fork, and you've got the ideal comfort dish with minimal effort. Pro-tip: Shred the white cheddar rather than using the pre-shredded bag of cheese, since the pre-shredded won't melt as easily.