Give Your Breakfast Yogurt Tangy Flair With A Drizzle Of This Vinegar

Just like other unique ways to use balsamic vinegar, a little goes a long way in this case. Use just enough vinegar to make an impact without drowning out the taste of the yogurt entirely. For about 1 cup of yogurt, a couple of tablespoons should do the trick. Drizzle it over the bowl like you would with honey, and enjoy. Alternatively, you can marinate fruits in the vinegar before topping the yogurt with them. The vinegar will draw out the fruit's juicy sweetness, creating a syrup that greatly enhances the overall flavor profile.

Unconventional as it may sound, you can also whisk equal parts olive oil and balsamic vinegar together for a uniquely tangy, earthy sauce. This makes for an intriguing flavor combination gateway, where you pair up different fruit-infused versions of these condiments for a kaleidoscope of flavors in your bowl. Don't underestimate the power of flavored balsamic and the right ingredient pairings either. Fig-infused balsamic vinegar, for example, is simply divine when matched with blood orange olive oil and fresh figs.

If you've already got yogurt, fruits, cereal, and toasted nuts on hand, what's stopping you from putting together a quick parfait? Simply layer these ingredients, each with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, and have dessert for breakfast. From that point on, you can try any kind of toppings that speak to your palate. Berries are a classic pairing with balsamic, but you could love mango and citrus fruits just as much with it. Add a matching jam or marmalade, or even a sprig of fresh herbs, and you've got the most exquisite start to the day.