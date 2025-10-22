The Stainless Steel Dollar Tree Tumbler That's A Yeti Look-Alike For A Fraction Of The Price
In the world of insulated drinkware, Stanley and Yeti dominate the landscape. Data from MetricsCart shows that Yeti sells 375,000 units per month on Amazon alone, and Yeti's 2024 revenue was a staggering $1.83 billion (via StockAnalysis). But a 20-ounce Yeti Rambler tumbler costs $30, making it far from a bargain. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to Yeti, Dollar Tree may have a surprisingly high-quality tumbler that fits the bill.
Whenever you compare Dollar Tree kitchen supplies to popular name brands, you want to make sure they are reliable and not cheap knockoffs. The best way to do that with something like an insulated tumbler is to compare materials. The Dollar Tree tumbler, which sells for $7, is listed as made from SS304 on the inside and SS201 on the outside. SS304 stands for Stainless Steel 304. A Yeti Rambler tumbler, which we think is the best insulated water bottle out there, is made from 18/8 stainless steel which is essentially the exact same thing.
SS304 or 18/8 stainless steel is steel that has 18% chromium and 8% nickel. It's food grade and used for utensils and other food production applications, too. The SS201 stainless steel used on the exterior of Dollar Tree tumblers is also food grade, but it contains less nickel, making it more affordable. In practical terms, both the Dollar Tree tumbler and Yeti tumblers are made of the same materials.
Is a Dollar Tree tumbler worth it?
At less than a quarter of the price, a Dollar Tree tumbler makes a compelling case for itself compared to a Yeti. Arguably the biggest difference between the two is the lid. Yeti lids are made from polypropylene #5, the same material used for many microwave-safe plastic containers. It stands up well to acidic liquids and heat.
Dollar Tree's lid is made from AS plastic, or acrylonitrile styrene. While this plastic looks crystal clear and can be used in many products, it's not microwave safe because it can't handle high heat. That said, its melting point is around 200 degrees Celsius, so it should handle any liquids you put in the tumbler fairly well. It is used in many food safe applications, including drinking cups.
Based on reviews, the Dollar Tree tumbler is a standout. Of the few negative reviews it has on the Dollar Tree site, none are related to how it actually functions. One complaint was that the lid did not close properly, and the rest complained that the price sticker is hard to remove. Dollar Tree promotes the ability to customize the exterior of the cup if you're feeling artistic. For some, the stubborn price sticker can be a nuisance.
Yeti is a fascinating company that makes great products. But if you want an alternative, it could be well worth your $7 to try the Dollar Tree version and see how it works. Check the lid in store before buying to ensure it fits properly and closes securely. If everything functions properly, why not save $23 on a product that performs just as well?