The Stainless Steel Dollar Tree Tumbler That's A Yeti Look-Alike For A Fraction Of The Price

In the world of insulated drinkware, Stanley and Yeti dominate the landscape. Data from MetricsCart shows that Yeti sells 375,000 units per month on Amazon alone, and Yeti's 2024 revenue was a staggering $1.83 billion (via StockAnalysis). But a 20-ounce Yeti Rambler tumbler costs $30, making it far from a bargain. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to Yeti, Dollar Tree may have a surprisingly high-quality tumbler that fits the bill.

Whenever you compare Dollar Tree kitchen supplies to popular name brands, you want to make sure they are reliable and not cheap knockoffs. The best way to do that with something like an insulated tumbler is to compare materials. The Dollar Tree tumbler, which sells for $7, is listed as made from SS304 on the inside and SS201 on the outside. SS304 stands for Stainless Steel 304. A Yeti Rambler tumbler, which we think is the best insulated water bottle out there, is made from 18/8 stainless steel which is essentially the exact same thing.

SS304 or 18/8 stainless steel is steel that has 18% chromium and 8% nickel. It's food grade and used for utensils and other food production applications, too. The SS201 stainless steel used on the exterior of Dollar Tree tumblers is also food grade, but it contains less nickel, making it more affordable. In practical terms, both the Dollar Tree tumbler and Yeti tumblers are made of the same materials.