A New TikTok Trend At Starbucks Is Brewing Up Controversy

If you truly want to enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte in a hollowed-out pumpkin, there are a few options to consider that will preserve your reputation as a respectful Starbucks customer. First and foremost, try to enjoy your iconic Starbucks PSL or other pumpkin coffee drinks in their respective cups. Though they might not be as great as a gourd, remember that they are actually designed to hold beverages without the risk of leaking or worse.

For those who want to participate in this TikTok trend without making it an issue for Starbucks baristas, the onus should fall on you to fill your festive vessel. You can just as easily order your drink of choice, take it outside of the store, and carefully fill up your pumpkin. This will avoid making a mess inside the store and will allow you to moderate how full you want your pumpkin to be. You can also try making your own DIY pumpkin spice latte and pouring it into your gourd.

Another word of advice is to remember to be polite to any service workers you encounter. While TikTok and social media calls for keeping your camera on and active, remember that the baristas working hard to prepare your favorite fall drinks are just doing their jobs the same as anyone else. This season is a time for community and warmth. As such, filming others without consent is truly not the fall vibe.