A New TikTok Trend At Starbucks Is Brewing Up Controversy
For as many TikTok food hacks that are actually worth trying, there are plenty more that can be considered "cringe." Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) season is in full swing again — and, this year, clout-chasing on social media over this popular drink has reached its zenith. Rather than accepting the autumnal beverage in its original hot or cold cup, many TikTok users are following a new trend that has cropped up, encouraging customers to bring their own hollowed-out miniature pumpkins to the store and request that baristas fill them with coffee drinks. The current TikTok trend stems from a viral video posted to the social platform in early October 2025, and has been creating controversy at both Starbucks and other coffee houses that offer similar pumpkin-based beverages.
@cynthiaa.sarahi
We love our Starbucks baristas in El Dorado! 💕 @Starbucks #starbucksdrinks #starbuckspumpkindrinks #fallaesthetic #starbucks #starbucksbarista
This sincerely has to rank among the numerous customizations Starbucks baristas wish you'd stop ordering. Between it being unhygienic to bring one's own organic drinking vessel of indeterminate origin to be filled with coffee and the inconvenience it's causing to baristas, this is one trend that ought to fade into obscurity, and fast. Baristas are trying to fulfill orders in as an effective and efficient a way possible. While a pumpkin-shaped drinking container is certainly festive, the responsibility should not be placed on the barista to fulfill these outlandish orders. It's true that ordering social media drinks could end up costing you more – and with good reason. Next time, leave the hollowed-out pumpkins at home.
Bucking the TikTok trend at Starbucks
If you truly want to enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte in a hollowed-out pumpkin, there are a few options to consider that will preserve your reputation as a respectful Starbucks customer. First and foremost, try to enjoy your iconic Starbucks PSL or other pumpkin coffee drinks in their respective cups. Though they might not be as great as a gourd, remember that they are actually designed to hold beverages without the risk of leaking or worse.
For those who want to participate in this TikTok trend without making it an issue for Starbucks baristas, the onus should fall on you to fill your festive vessel. You can just as easily order your drink of choice, take it outside of the store, and carefully fill up your pumpkin. This will avoid making a mess inside the store and will allow you to moderate how full you want your pumpkin to be. You can also try making your own DIY pumpkin spice latte and pouring it into your gourd.
Another word of advice is to remember to be polite to any service workers you encounter. While TikTok and social media calls for keeping your camera on and active, remember that the baristas working hard to prepare your favorite fall drinks are just doing their jobs the same as anyone else. This season is a time for community and warmth. As such, filming others without consent is truly not the fall vibe.