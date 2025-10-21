When Making Sauerkraut At Home, Take These Steps To Prevent Mold Growth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those with the time and inclination for home pickling, making your own sauerkraut can be a delightful culinary experiment — provided you take certain precautions. Tasting Table chatted with Tyler Fenton, chef and owner of BATA in Tucson, Arizona, to get his expertise about safe practices for pickling and fermentation. Fenton's most important tip was that, "In order to prevent mold, oxygen exposure needs to be eliminated."

Tasty homemade sauerkraut depends on choosing the absolute best cabbage variety. Consumable and mold-free sauerkraut, on the other hand, depends on the receptacle you put it in. "I recommend using the right container that has a lid that can be weighted down, which will keep all products submerged in brine and thus prevent mold from taking hold," said Fenton. Cleanliness is also key. "Insuring that all fermentation vessels (such as the e-jen kimchi containers) are properly sanitized before use is also extremely important, as well as proper handling while making," said Fenton.

Learning how to make sauerkraut doesn't have to be an intimidating experience, but it's worth remembering that safety should be a priority. Per Fenton, "I am a 'better safe than sorry' person. While it may be safe if you discard and remove anything that touched it, I don't believe it is worth it." He recommended that anyone who finds mold atop their homemade sauerkraut should immediately throw it away.