The Popular Appetizer You Might Want To Avoid Ordering At A Mexican Restaurant

The popularity of Mexican food in the U.S. has hit the point where it's no more unusual than grabbing a hamburger or pizza, but some customers still don't quite know what they are getting. People certainly dine out to socialize and get out of the kitchen, however, we also go to get the kinds of foods we either can't make or that would be too much of a hassle to prepare at home — most can't make a professional-level pizza in their oven or have the knowledge to whip up a great plate of General Tso's chicken. For Mexican food this might mean a great pastor taco, time-consuming mole, or even homemade salsa that beats anything you can get from a jar. But one food you might not want to order at a Mexican restaurant is guacamole, because it just isn't usually all that special.

It's not that guacamole from a Mexican place will be bad; it will probably be great. But good guacamole is so, so easy to make at home for even the most inexperienced cooks that paying a premium price often isn't worth it. Guacamole is quite expensive at restaurants, even at its simplest, because avocados themselves are pricy. Despite the high price of the fruit, making a crave-worthy guac at home will usually only cost a couple of dollars in comparison to what you might pay at a restaurant. And there really isn't anything restaurants are going to do to them that you can't replicate yourself.