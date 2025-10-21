For Cheaper Homemade Pizza, Grab Canned Biscuits And A Mug
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The microwave is useful for creating dishes that are filling and fulfilling. If you're a college student looking to make quick microwave meals that are more than just ramen, Tasting Table has come up with plenty of options that you can make using store-bought ingredients. But for those who love indulging in a slice of pizza, try a clever spin on a traditional recipe using canned biscuits, sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
Canned biscuits are an easy option for quick mini pizzas that can be prepared in the microwave using a mug. Like any mug cake, this mug "pie" makes an ideal individual serving with all the tastes and textures you love most about a pizza. It also means that, if you have at least a small collection of mugs and a pack of canned biscuits, you can even entertain guests better than with a takeout pizza.
This is just one of many clever ways to use canned biscuits. Start with a microwave-safe mug and Immaculate Baking Organic Flaky Biscuits or your preferred canned brand and warm it up for about 30 seconds. Add spoonfuls of your favorite pizza sauce to the warm biscuit along with shredded cheese and any toppings you like. Microwave your mug of biscuit pizza for another 45 seconds to one minute before carefully removing the mug and letting it cool for at least five minutes before enjoying.
Tips for marvelous microwave biscuit pizzas
Most canned biscuit brands are typically buttermilk flavored, which yields a doughy, flaky, savory crust for a microwave mug pizza. With a trusty mug, canned biscuits, and pizza ingredients on hand, you can easily perfect these pizzas to suit a wide range of taste preferences. Rather than the usual red sauce, try a creamy garlic or Alfredo topping. A portion of zesty store-bought pesto would also make a perfect base for your pizzas.
Similarly, while mozzarella cheese is a standard for pizza pies, you can get creative with other types of melty shredded cheeses that will warm up well in the microwave. If you prefer a non-dairy version, try shreds of plant-based cheese instead. As far as toppings, a hearty helping of pepperoni or salami will complement any combination of sauce and cheese. Plant-based crumbles can also provide vegetarian-friendly protein.
To serve your microwave biscuit pizzas, go the route of a mug cake and use a spoon to enjoy the satisfying treat. Add an extra sprinkle of seasoning to your pizza sauce or use crushed red pepper flakes for a bit more heat. You can also top off your finished biscuit pizza with a drizzle of hot sauce. Any way you choose to make it, your microwave is the key to a delightful slice in a cup.