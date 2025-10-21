For Cheaper Homemade Pizza, Grab Canned Biscuits And A Mug

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The microwave is useful for creating dishes that are filling and fulfilling. If you're a college student looking to make quick microwave meals that are more than just ramen, Tasting Table has come up with plenty of options that you can make using store-bought ingredients. But for those who love indulging in a slice of pizza, try a clever spin on a traditional recipe using canned biscuits, sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.

Canned biscuits are an easy option for quick mini pizzas that can be prepared in the microwave using a mug. Like any mug cake, this mug "pie" makes an ideal individual serving with all the tastes and textures you love most about a pizza. It also means that, if you have at least a small collection of mugs and a pack of canned biscuits, you can even entertain guests better than with a takeout pizza.

This is just one of many clever ways to use canned biscuits. Start with a microwave-safe mug and Immaculate Baking Organic Flaky Biscuits or your preferred canned brand and warm it up for about 30 seconds. Add spoonfuls of your favorite pizza sauce to the warm biscuit along with shredded cheese and any toppings you like. Microwave your mug of biscuit pizza for another 45 seconds to one minute before carefully removing the mug and letting it cool for at least five minutes before enjoying.