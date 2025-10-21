All You Need Is Store-Bought Pancake Mix To Make Delicious Donuts At Home

Ahh, the humble donut — sweet, delicious, and versatile. You can enjoy them plain if you like the minimalist approach, or filled. You can also top them with an endless array of treats, from a simple glaze to cookie crumbles, sprinkles, and sauces. Typically a donut is the purview of a professional baker. It's a treat you leave the house to get. Maybe you'll buy a half dozen, or even a full dozen, and hope that most of them aren't purloined by family or coworkers so you can enjoy some of the different flavors. But, you can also save yourself the trouble of going out by whipping up your own batch using pancake mix. Baked or fried, you'll be enjoying your own version of donuts in no time with this simple trick.

There are plenty of donut recipes out there, and a pancake donut isn't exactly the same as a traditional yeast donut. But you can get pretty close to the real thing depending on the recipe and how you prepare it, which may require the addition of an egg or an egg substitute to hold it all together. For a more authentic donut, you can use an instant pancake mix and mix three parts of it with one part milk instead of water. What you're going for here is not a batter but a dough. It will be a little rough and lumpy looking, but that's okay. Transfer to a floured surface and roll it out to ¼" thickness. Then use any round cutter to shape the donuts, cut out the hole, and fry them in a pan until golden on both sides. Then, you can coat or glaze them in any flavor or fashion you prefer.