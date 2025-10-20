Move Over Taco Bell: This Midwest Mexican Chain Is Growing Fast

For what's seemed like forever, Taco Bell has dominated the Mexican fast-food space. While food categories like burgers or fried chicken have competitors on equal footing (McDonald's vs. Burger King or KFC vs. Popeyes), Taco Bell is virtually in a realm of its own. However, Condado Tacos is here to change that.

For a fast-food restaurant that popped up in only 2014, Condado Tacos is gaining ground quite rapidly. It has over 50 spots in 10 states, and is showing no signs of slowing down its growth. While the restaurant's business acumen is certainly intriguing, its menu is the real draw. The chain offers variety like Taco Bell, customization akin to Chipotle, and creative flavors that are wholly unique to Condado Tacos. On the menu, you'll find standard pieces you'd expect at plenty of Mexican restaurants, like a carne asada burrito or chicken bacon ranch taco.

However, its one-of-a-kind more fusion offerings, like the Rango Tango taco with Thai chili tofu and cilantro-lime aioli or the Korean BBQ bowl with pulled pork, smoked cheddar, and gochujang barbecue sauce, sets Condado in a league of its own. If those options don't float your boat, Condado allows customers to build their own nachos, burritos, and tacos, allowing them to choose from ingredients like pineapple and tomatillo salsa, or sauteed shrimp and veggie chorizo with poblano, until they get their perfect meal. For late-night bites, Condado also offers trendy margaritas, such as tangerine cardamom and harvest pear.