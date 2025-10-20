Move Over Taco Bell: This Midwest Mexican Chain Is Growing Fast
For what's seemed like forever, Taco Bell has dominated the Mexican fast-food space. While food categories like burgers or fried chicken have competitors on equal footing (McDonald's vs. Burger King or KFC vs. Popeyes), Taco Bell is virtually in a realm of its own. However, Condado Tacos is here to change that.
For a fast-food restaurant that popped up in only 2014, Condado Tacos is gaining ground quite rapidly. It has over 50 spots in 10 states, and is showing no signs of slowing down its growth. While the restaurant's business acumen is certainly intriguing, its menu is the real draw. The chain offers variety like Taco Bell, customization akin to Chipotle, and creative flavors that are wholly unique to Condado Tacos. On the menu, you'll find standard pieces you'd expect at plenty of Mexican restaurants, like a carne asada burrito or chicken bacon ranch taco.
However, its one-of-a-kind more fusion offerings, like the Rango Tango taco with Thai chili tofu and cilantro-lime aioli or the Korean BBQ bowl with pulled pork, smoked cheddar, and gochujang barbecue sauce, sets Condado in a league of its own. If those options don't float your boat, Condado allows customers to build their own nachos, burritos, and tacos, allowing them to choose from ingredients like pineapple and tomatillo salsa, or sauteed shrimp and veggie chorizo with poblano, until they get their perfect meal. For late-night bites, Condado also offers trendy margaritas, such as tangerine cardamom and harvest pear.
Condado Tacos is showing unprecedented growth
In an era in which fast-food spots are losing value for consumers, Condado's fast casual-style is its salvation, using sizable portions and decent prices to help it grow. In 2023, the restaurant increased its locations by a staggering 25.6%, which is impressive considering that a giant like Taco Bell grew by 8%. Along with the increase in restaurant locations, Condado Taco's introduction of margaritas also earned the company a 20% jump in sales.
What started as a regional food chain in Columbus, Ohio, has turned into an eatery that's spread eastward towards Pennsylvania and down south to Alabama. Although it's only a matter of time before you start seeing Condado Tacos on plenty of street corners, the restaurant brings a sort of originality to each spot that makes it still seem like a local eatery. Apart from the build-your-own-meal set-up and unique flavors, part of Condado's allure is how it caters to every city.
At each location, the company works with local artists to create murals that embody their respective cities. The technique allows each restaurant to blend into the local scene, which is a pretty decent move when consumers are decrying many restaurant's cookie-cutter looks. By 2026, Condado Tacos aims to double the number of its locations, and we're totally here for its ascent to the top.