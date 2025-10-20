For The Absolute Best Fried Fish, Reddit Suggests Going Heavy On This Ingredient

We've all been there. You attempt to make your favorite dish at home and it just doesn't compare to what you've eaten at a restaurant. Rather than accepting that's just the way things go, one home cook turned to Reddit to find out what was going wrong with their fried fish.

While there were plenty of answers, the top comment was simple. Use more salt. This might seem like an unnecessary bit of advice, as most of us would add salt to fried fish before eating, but it goes beyond that. This user recommended salting at every stage: Salting the raw fish, adding salt to the batter or breading, and salting the fried fish as soon as it comes out of the oil.

The addition isn't just to bump up the seasoning, but because salt acts as a flavor enhancer, it's going to enhance the taste of every part of the dish. As well as bringing out the best tastes of the dish, salt can help to improve the texture. Salting fish will help draw out moisture, which in turn helps the batter to stick. And if you're not using batter or breading, salting the fish before frying will help it crisp up nicely in the pan.