This Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Spot Is One Of Reddit's Favorites In Nashville
Nothing sparks a debate faster than someone asking locals for the best places to eat in their area. This is particularly true when it comes to barbecue, which often seems to be one of the foods that can divide a community the most. People are passionate about their local joints, especially when they live somewhere with some of the best barbecue in the world, like Nashville. But there is one spot that does come up again and again in online forums, and that is Center Point Barbecue in Hendersonville.
Center Point Barbecue has been dishing out stacked sandwiches, plates, and loaded fries since the 1950s, and the family-run business continues to be one of Reddit's favorite recommendations. In one thread, someone said that the restaurant serves what people remember as Nashville's original type of barbecue. "Tastes like the BBQ we ate growing up. The new luxury wave of BBQ in South Nashville is something completely different."
Another person called Center Point "Consistently good, comfortable, and classic Nashville atmosphere" in another thread written by someone looking for recommendations. Someone else wrote, "I'm from Memphis, and my favorite barbecue is Center Point in Hendersonville. Definitely worth the drive."
A favorite of the stars
Center Point Barbecue isn't exactly a well-kept secret. Pictures of stars who have dined at the location line the walls inside, and it was featured on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" on The Food Network. The restaurant is also known as being a favorite of Johnny Cash, who lived nearby.
The menu is huge, with pulled barbecue and minced both featuring. The traditional pulled pork shoulder is a specialty, as is the Holiday ham, which Guy Fieri sampled when he visited. The ham is brined for four days and smoked for six hours before it's finished with a crispy, torched sugar coating. One Yelp reviewer said it was "by far the best ham" she had ever tasted, while another wrote, "The brisket was delicious but I loved the ham!"
The cornbread is also a standout, as are the fried green tomatoes, which are served with a dip, sour cream and chives. But there are plenty more options to choose from, and the restaurant offers value packs too for families. It is about a 20-minute drive from the center of Nashville, which could potentially lead to even more arguments about whether or not Center Point Barbecue can be considered part of the city. But just go enjoy some good food while everyone fights it out –- it will be worth it.