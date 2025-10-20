This Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Spot Is One Of Reddit's Favorites In Nashville

Nothing sparks a debate faster than someone asking locals for the best places to eat in their area. This is particularly true when it comes to barbecue, which often seems to be one of the foods that can divide a community the most. People are passionate about their local joints, especially when they live somewhere with some of the best barbecue in the world, like Nashville. But there is one spot that does come up again and again in online forums, and that is Center Point Barbecue in Hendersonville.

Center Point Barbecue has been dishing out stacked sandwiches, plates, and loaded fries since the 1950s, and the family-run business continues to be one of Reddit's favorite recommendations. In one thread, someone said that the restaurant serves what people remember as Nashville's original type of barbecue. "Tastes like the BBQ we ate growing up. The new luxury wave of BBQ in South Nashville is something completely different."

Another person called Center Point "Consistently good, comfortable, and classic Nashville atmosphere" in another thread written by someone looking for recommendations. Someone else wrote, "I'm from Memphis, and my favorite barbecue is Center Point in Hendersonville. Definitely worth the drive."