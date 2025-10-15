Why You Should Avoid Ordering Atlantic Cod At A Seafood Restaurant

The next time you see Atlantic cod listed on a restaurant menu, think twice before placing your order. While cod is a commonly known fish for many, there is reason to avoid ordering it every time you encounter it at restaurants. Atlantic cod is considered among the cheap fish you should avoid buying because the species has been overfished to the point of being vulnerable to extinction.

While cod was once a prolific fish, the industrialization of fishing and the introduction of trawling the bottom of the ocean led to overextraction of the fish. At one point, well over half a million tonnes by weight of it were being caught and sold each year. Though Atlantic cod have quickly evolved and are poised to become a sustainable option once again, it's important to allow the population to rebuild before we continue to fish for them, so for now it remains one of the dishes you should never order at seafood restaurants.

But fear not. You can still satisfy your craving for the sweetly delicate fish that long sustained indigenous peoples and early settlers — there's a reason an almost five-foot-long carved wooden cod hangs above the Hall of Representatives in the Massachusetts State House.