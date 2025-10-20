The One Marie Callender's Dessert You Should Skip, According To Customer Reviews

Sometimes you just want pie without going through all the hassle of actually making it. That's one of the miracles of the frozen food section of your grocery store — you can head over there right now and choose from a wide selection of frozen dessert pie brands, frozen whole and ready to bake. That said, when you get that cravings, do yourself a favor and skip Marie Callender's key lime pie. Based on customer reviews, it's the one flavor that's better left in the freezer.

On Marie Callender's own website, the key lime desserts all have the lowest ratings of any of its products. The Key Lime Mini Pies are rated just two stars out of five, while the full-size Key Lime Pie fares slightly better at almost three stars. Multiple reviews of the mini pies complain that there is no crust at all, just filling and whipped cream. Others say there was some crust, just not enough.

For the large, full-size key lime pies, the reviews are less consistent about what the problem is. However, more than one reviewer takes issue with the filling being curdled. Others complain that it lacks flavor or that the texture is off. It seems to be very hit-or-miss, depending on whether it tastes the way you expect a homemade, sweet and tart key lime pie to taste.