This Hole-In-The-Wall Detroit Restaurant Is Known For Its Massive Sliders Menu
Hole-in-the-wall restaurants are the best places to find both hearty comfort food and authentic cultural cuisine. Unlike large national chains, small local restaurants typically only cater to the needs of their surrounding community. That's one of the reasons why they often have surprising menus with wholly unique offerings, such is the case for one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the US, Green Dot Stables.
The restaurant is located in Detroit, Michigan and opened its first location in 2012. Green Dot Stables serves both classic American comfort food like fried chicken and fish as well as vegetarian and Vietnamese cuisine like plant-based burgers and tofu banh mi. But the most interesting thing about the eatery is its massive slider menu. We don't mean that the restaurant serves the world's biggest burgers in Detroit, but rather that it offers more than 20 different types of sliders — in fact, most menu items are actually served on a bun.
Green Dot Stables' slider menu is so expansive that it even offers Mystery Meat sliders at market price with the instruction to ask your server about the daily choices. According to the restaurant's Instagram page, previous Mystery Meat choices include beef tongue, orange-glazed beef, and braised veal shoulder. Among the 22 slider options on the menu, the most traditional are the Cheeseburger, Spicy Crispy Chicken, and PBJ.
The most surprising slider choices on Green Dot Stables' menu
The restaurant's menu also features some pretty unusual — and even off-the-wall — slider choices. For instance, its Korean slider includes a beef patty and kimchi combined with peanut butter. The restaurant also serves a Greek-style slider made with gyro meat and tomato, but with the restaurant's house-made mint tzatziki, rather than a classic tzatziki sauce. And instead of a traditional BLT slider, the eatery offers a BCT, which is slider that consists of mayo, bacon, cucumber, and a house-roasted tomato sauce.
Green Dot Stables has somewhat of a cult following, as well. It has more than 6,000 reviews on Google, with the majority being glowing 5-star ratings and calling it one of the best restaurants in Metro Detroit. One reviewer said, "Such a fun and delicious spot! The sliders are creative, flavorful, and perfect for mixing and matching so you can try a bunch of different ones in one visit." Another said, "Loved how cheap this place was. Each mule was only $4.50!! The sliders were great. I loved the Hot Brown (grilled chicken, bacon and cheese) and the Cheeseburger slider the most."
However, the most surprising thing of all about Green Dot Stables' menu is the price. Each slider ranges in price between $2.95 and $4.50, making it an incredibly affordable option for how well-reviewed it is. Even the restaurant's sides and desserts come in at $5 or under, and each of its specialty cocktails is only $4.50.