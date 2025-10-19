This Hole-In-The-Wall Detroit Restaurant Is Known For Its Massive Sliders Menu

Hole-in-the-wall restaurants are the best places to find both hearty comfort food and authentic cultural cuisine. Unlike large national chains, small local restaurants typically only cater to the needs of their surrounding community. That's one of the reasons why they often have surprising menus with wholly unique offerings, such is the case for one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the US, Green Dot Stables.

The restaurant is located in Detroit, Michigan and opened its first location in 2012. Green Dot Stables serves both classic American comfort food like fried chicken and fish as well as vegetarian and Vietnamese cuisine like plant-based burgers and tofu banh mi. But the most interesting thing about the eatery is its massive slider menu. We don't mean that the restaurant serves the world's biggest burgers in Detroit, but rather that it offers more than 20 different types of sliders — in fact, most menu items are actually served on a bun.

Green Dot Stables' slider menu is so expansive that it even offers Mystery Meat sliders at market price with the instruction to ask your server about the daily choices. According to the restaurant's Instagram page, previous Mystery Meat choices include beef tongue, orange-glazed beef, and braised veal shoulder. Among the 22 slider options on the menu, the most traditional are the Cheeseburger, Spicy Crispy Chicken, and PBJ.