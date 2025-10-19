Russian Dressing Isn't Actually From Russia. So Where Did It Originate?

The names given to foods are sometimes baffling, even downright misleading. German chocolate cake was created in Dallas, Texas. Hawaiian pizza? Ontario, Canada was its birthplace. These are just two of many foods named after places that they didn't actually originate from. Another is Russian dressing. Occasionally used on salads, Russian dressing is best known for what it brings to classic grilled Reuben sandwiches. This lightly spicy, creamy vinaigrette was most likely to have been originally dreamed up by a regular Joe or ... er, James, a New England grocer by the name of James E. Colburn of Nashua, New Hampshire.

Colburn started in the meat industry before opening his own grocery in 1906 and then a catering business. Somewhere between 1906 and 1914 (Colburn retired in 1924), he created a successful mayonnaise, as well as the now-famous dressing, which he called Colburn's Russian Salad Dressing.

Some say that he named it this as it was created to top a Russian Olivier Salad. Others suggest that Colburn put caviar (an expensive ingredient exclusively associated with Russia at the time) in the original ingredients. Another theory is that the Russian moniker came simply because of the inclusion of pickles — a Russian favorite. And a few point to the French "Sauce Russe," too, as the stem of the name, as it's similar in color and texture and also contained caviar.