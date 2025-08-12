How A Typo Created The Myth About The Origin Of German Chocolate Cake

A good slice of chocolate cake is almost universally enjoyed across any culture or type of cuisine. But German chocolate cake, in particular, is a popular version of the rich dessert. With its decadent layers of chocolate and sweet coconut-pecan topping, German chocolate cake is an incredibly sweet and satisfying treat. But did you know that this classic cake is not actually from Germany?

Believe it or not, one small typo was the origin of the cake's namesake. Contrary to popular belief, the recipe for Old-Fashioned German chocolate cake did not originate in Germany. Instead, the original version was published by a Dallas, Texas local in a 1957 edition of The Dallas Morning News. She coined the name based on her use of German's Chocolate, a specific type of higher-sugar baking chocolate (though there are many types of baking chocolate now) invented by Sam German in the mid-1800s. The delicious recipe ended up circulating around to other publications, and over time, typos missing the "'s" at the end of "German's" caused it to mistakenly become known as a German delicacy.