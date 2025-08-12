How A Typo Created The Myth About The Origin Of German Chocolate Cake
A good slice of chocolate cake is almost universally enjoyed across any culture or type of cuisine. But German chocolate cake, in particular, is a popular version of the rich dessert. With its decadent layers of chocolate and sweet coconut-pecan topping, German chocolate cake is an incredibly sweet and satisfying treat. But did you know that this classic cake is not actually from Germany?
Believe it or not, one small typo was the origin of the cake's namesake. Contrary to popular belief, the recipe for Old-Fashioned German chocolate cake did not originate in Germany. Instead, the original version was published by a Dallas, Texas local in a 1957 edition of The Dallas Morning News. She coined the name based on her use of German's Chocolate, a specific type of higher-sugar baking chocolate (though there are many types of baking chocolate now) invented by Sam German in the mid-1800s. The delicious recipe ended up circulating around to other publications, and over time, typos missing the "'s" at the end of "German's" caused it to mistakenly become known as a German delicacy.
German chocolate cake is loved across the U.S.
Despite the misconception about its country of origin, German chocolate cake is widely beloved by folks with a sweet tooth. In fact, this dessert is so popular that it has an entire holiday to celebrate it. In the U.S., June 11 is considered National German Chocolate Cake Day. The range of indulgent flavors from the rich chocolate, nutty pecans, and sweet coconut custard creates an irresistible and unique experience.
And if you're a fan of this distinctive dessert yourself, there are even more ways to enjoy the taste of German chocolate cake than simply baking one yourself. A great way to shake up how you savor these flavors is to try a different form of food. Tasting Table's German chocolate brownie bars are a fudgy and fantastic place to start. Additionally, you can easily adapt a basic German chocolate cake recipe into cupcakes, cake pops, or even cookies.