The First Custard-Style Pumpkin Pie Was Featured In This Classic American Cookbook

There may not be any dessert that screams "America" more than a classic pumpkin pie. The celebrated fall staple has become synonymous with good old-fashioned American home cooking over the years, and it's been gracing bakery windows and Thanksgiving tables for as long as anyone can remember. It's impossible to trace exactly where the dish came from, but we do know which cookbook may have been the first to feature the first custard-style one: "American Cookery" by Amelia Simmons.

Published in 1796, "American Cookery" is believed to be the first cookbook written by an American author. Unlike the British cookbooks available at the time, Simmons' dishes focused on local ingredients like cornmeal and squash. One of the recipes featured was for "pompkin pudding," which featured stewed pumpkin, cream, eggs, sugar, nutmeg, mace, and ginger, all baked in a crust for 45 minutes.

The English were already making pies with pumpkin in them at this time, but the vegetable was sliced and stacked, rather than mashed, and there was a layer of crust baked on top. It's believed that the early colonists of New England created the custard-style filling that Simmons refers to in her book, and many attribute "American Cookery" as being the first official source for such a recipe.