The Drinking Habit That Makes Americans Stick Out Like A Sore Thumb In Europe

No matter how hard you try not to look like a tourist — whether that's swapping sneakers for loafers or practicing a few phrases in the local language — there's always one thing that gives you away as American. And it has nothing to do with ordering an IPA or an Aperol Spritz. This habit is baked into our everyday lives, so much so that you might not even realize it's uniquely American. Locals can tell because we're constantly drinking water.

Whether it's lugging around a plastic bottle from the corner store, a giant Stanley tumbler, or asking for a glass of water at every cafe stop, these are telltale signs you're from the States. In much of Europe, water just isn't treated the same way. Getting a glass at a restaurant isn't automatic, and in some places, you'll even be charged a small fee for tap water. In others — like the U.K., Spain, and France — restaurants are legally required to provide it for free, but many still push bottled options.

Some cities make hydration easier with public fountains where you can get a refill, if you don't mind looking like a tourist. Per CivicScience, American adults drink roughly 57.5 oz of water a day, while European Commission data notes that European adults drink 33.8 oz (via Newsweek), a gap that shows just how differently we think about hydration. Maybe it's the influence of health guidelines on daily water intake, or maybe it's just cultural conditioning — whatever the reason, it's a clear divide between the U.S. and Europe.