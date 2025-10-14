This $300 Luxury Countertop Appliance Costs Less Than Half That Price At Costco

Although Zwilling is better known for its knives (ranked as one of Tasting Table's choices for the best knife brands), it also produces appliances, from toasters and air fryers to blenders. The Zwilling ZWEBT10 that's on sale right now has 1,400 watts, setting it into the high wattage range. You can count on it to handle heavy-duty tasks in the kitchen like crushing ice (for something like snow cream) or pulverizing nuts.

The blender also has six different programmable settings, one each for popular tasks like Smoothie, Cocktails, Ice Cream, Ice Crushing, and more, to help you fine-tune the performance of the motor and the "German-made winglet blade," which is said to offer better cutting performance. The ZWEBT10 comes with a 1.9-quart (64-ounce) jar made from Tritan — roomy enough for most kitchen needs. In addition to the blender, you also get a measuring cup and a food tamper.

Most of the reviews are quite positive. Performance, according to one reviewer on Costco, is: "Powerful, but not too loud." The design, as expected from Zwilling products that are known to look exquisite, is universally reviewed to be sleek and beautiful. Ultimately, you're looking at a pretty incredible value here.