The Best Marie Callender's Frozen Bowl Is A Cozy And Classic Southern Dish

When it's cold outside and it starts to get darker earlier, all you want is a warm, comforting, easy meal that tastes great and reminds you of home cooking, but without all the work involved. Enter: Marie Callender's. The frozen meals from Marie Callender's come in all sorts of varieties, each more homey and saucy than the next — though there is one Marie Callender's frozen meal we'll never buy again. According to our ranking of 16 Marie Callender's frozen meals, however, the best bowl-based option is the Creamy Chicken and Dumplings.

Our reviewer said that while lots of brands don't get frozen chicken and dumplings right, Marie Callender's does, "with this cozy and creamy bowl hitting all the right flavor notes." As our reviewer explained, "My favorite part of this bowl was how balanced and cohesive it felt. There were the dumplings themselves, the chicken pieces, and the various vegetables, all perfectly coated in the creamy, rich sauce."

While our reviewer did note that the dumplings lacked flavor, other components like the savory chicken, earthy vegetables, and especially, the decadent cream sauce made any blandness easy to overlook. When it comes to this Southern-inspired Marie Callender's meal, it seems that the saucier, the better; and many on the internet agree.