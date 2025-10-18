Why Slicing Garlic The 'Goodfellas' Way Is A Terrible Idea, Actually

Movies can be an excellent window into some of the most delicious food from around the world, but if "Goodfellas" is any indication you shouldn't always take cooking advice from them. The prison sauce scene in Martin Scorsese's classic mob movie is certainly one of the most food iconic scenes in cinematic history, and features a memorable technique for preparing garlic. According to the narration of Ray Liotta's Henry Hill, his boss Paulie sliced garlic extra thin with a razor blade, which would help the garlic liquify in the hot oil before being incorporated into a tomato sauce. It's a seemingly genius garlic hack, so we decided to ask Jake Peterson, chef and co-owner at Dēliz Italian Steakhouse, just how well it would actually work.

Peterson is emphatic in saying not only would Paulie's garlic trick not work, but it's a pretty terrible idea. He says adding the garlic early like that is the first mistake, explaining, "If you cook the garlic at too high a temperature, it'll burn. If you add it before other ingredients, it will get really bitter." And as for the whole stated reason for slicing the garlic so thin, that won't work either. Peterson states, "No, it will never actually liquify. If it were super thin, the oil may soak in, but the garlic would never liquify." Sounds like Paulie has been leading generations of "Goodfellas" fans astray.