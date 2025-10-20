When Making Marinara Sauce, Use This Type Of Salt If You Seek Savory Flavor

Nailing your marinara sauce recipe unlocks a bevy of delicious meal options. This simple yet bursting-with-flavor sauce boosts everything from pasta, pizza, and mozzarella sticks to all manner of meat and vegetable dishes. You just have to find the flavor profile you love. There are many ways to instantly improve bland marinara sauce, but we wanted to start by examining the options available within an essential marinara sauce recipe. Salt has a major impact on any dish's flavor profile, and there are different kinds of salt. Which do you use if you really want to dial up a marinara sauce's savoriness? We asked an expert.

"Using sea salt does a few things for marinara sauce, including adding acidity, deepening the flavors, and enhancing the flavor in every bite," says Jake Peterson, chef and co-owner at Dēliz Italian Steakhouse in Chicago. While there are different kinds of sea salt depending on where it's sourced, it packs a more intense punch than table salt and even kosher salt. If you use table salt's tiny, uniform grains, you'll likely get the least salty flavor. If you use kosher salt, you'll get a nice saltiness from its sizable, coarse grains. But sea salt's own large grains, rich with minerals it retains from the ocean, dial up everything salt promises, from bolstering aromas to quieting bitterness. Sea salt gives marinara sauce its own rich saltiness, while also highlighting its savory, umami notes, bright acidity, and the flavors of any herbs and vegetables you incorporate.