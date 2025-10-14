Popular Amazon Treats To Sweeten Up Your Fall Season
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Just in time for windswept autumn leaves, chilly evenings, and fall holidays, we've put together a list of popular Amazon treats to sweeten up the season. The Amazon family of brands gives us a lot to pull from, with sweet-treat offerings from the relatively new private-label Amazon Grocery, plus Whole Foods Market, Amazon Saver, and the go-to Amazon online marketplace.
There's something for most everyone here, from dark chocolate caramel cups to pumpkin pie ice cream sandwiches, chocolate cranberry granola clusters, and lots more. It's not "all" about pumpkin this fall, but there's plenty of that if pumpkin goodness is calling your name. There's even a delicious version of the basic, traditional pumpkin puree — which you can elevate with our eight hacks for canned pumpkin puree.
You'll also find options for treats that are gluten-free, non GMO, organic, kosher, vegetarian, and naturally flavored. It's easily to explore more under the "Groceries" tab on Amazon's website — but we've selected the best, most popular goodies for you right here.
Amazon Grocery Apple Crisp Blossoms
These Apple Crisp Blossoms from Amazon Grocery are aptly named on so many levels. The crust is crispy yet flakey, with multiple golden-brown petals cradling sweet, warm Northern Spy apples and cinnamon. That little extra texture on the tongue is a crunchy oat topping. There's no artificial ingredients, and each of the two included Blossoms is gluten-free. They arrive fully cooked; just heat up and dive in.
Dark Chocolate Caramel Apple Butter Cups
Just in time for fall, this sweet treat from Amazon transports you to the fairgrounds with its classic caramel-apple flavors. It's the 365 by Whole Foods Market Dark Chocolate Caramel Apple Butter Cups featuring smooth caramel and apple-flavored almond butter. All that goodness is tucked inside a rich dark-chocolate shell, and each 4.7-ounce bag contains about 10 pieces.
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Sandwich Cremes
If only you didn't have to choose between pumpkin spice, cheesecake, and cookies when fall air turns crisp. Fortunately, you get all three when bringing home the 365 by Whole Foods Market Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Sandwich Cremes, featuring cheesecake frosting with real nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger — resting between two crunchy pumpkin spice cookies.
365 by Whole Foods Market Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwich Cremes
Here's another unexpected pumpkin pie incarnation, this time involving ice cream. Similar to the sandwich creme cookies, this 365 by Whole Foods Market Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwich Cremes features pumpkin flavor but in a traditional-style ice cream sandwich. The outer cookies are soft and the filling is premium ice cream. This chilly sandwich is GMO-free, kosher, organic; USDA organic, and vegetarian.
Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping
Instantly sweeten most anything with this fall-favorite 365 by Whole Foods Market Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping. It transforms everyday coffee, cocoa, pies, waffles, puddings, shortcakes, ice cream sundaes, parfaits — you name it, and this topping does its magic. Bring it along for road-trip leaf peeping, football games, holiday gatherings, or just to spice up a day at the office. It's naturally flavored and made with real cream.
Whole Foods Apple Cider
There's nothing more classic than cider when autumn nips the air. This year, you have access to pure, sweet apple flavor from 100% unfiltered apple-juice concentrate and filtered water. With this Amazon Grocery Apple Cider, there's no added sugars, just sweet lovin' from Mother Nature's orchards. Use it for fall-flavored cocktails, meat glazes, sauces, or any of our 20 mouthwatering ways to cook with apple cider.
Amazon Grocery French Vanilla Ice Cream
Warm autumn pies, tarts, and desserts deserve the ultimate creamy finish, and here's one that fits the season: Amazon's French Vanilla Ice Cream. It quickly satisfies that sweet tooth, thanks to a rich, velvety custard base from sweetcream buttermilk, egg yolks, sugar, and more. This French vanilla ice cream is an excellent choice for cool-weather savory toppings and spicy seasonings such as toasted nuts, chili crisp, and Tajín.
Amazon Saver Honey
Affordable finds are common in the no-fuss Amazon Saver line, but this one is sweet, sticky, and a gift of nature. It's the Amazon Saver Honey in a 24-ounce bottle. You'll have plenty to lavish on hot toddies, honey roasted vegetables, crunchy morning toast, and honey-glazed holiday meats. With some extra time and creativity, use one of these 16 flavorful Ingredients for your own homemade honey infusions.
Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Filled Squares
These may look like ordinary chocolates squares, but they sure don't taste ordinary. Biting into these Whole Food Market Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Filled Squares starts with a deep chocolatey snap before sinking into creamy pumpkin spice filling with vanilla tones. All the fall-favorite spices swirl over your taste buds: nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and of course, real pumpkin powder. Each of the eight squares are individually wrapped for easy sharing.
Amazon Grocery Pumpkin Puree
This popular, pure, canned Amazon product features a single ingredient: pumpkin. Amazon Grocery Pumpkin Puree is a stand-by, stand-out way to get sweet autumn flavor flowing. Stir it into fruit-sweetened smoothies, muffins, pumpkin tiramisu, and anything your imagination conjures. A bonus on the can is a Southern Style Pumpkin Pie recipe sweetened with maple syrup and brown sugar. There's also an intriguing nutritional reason for using canned pumpkin instead of fresh.
Aplenty Dark Chocolate Cranberry Granola
In an earthy tribute to autumn in all its glory, this Aplenty Dark Chocolate Cranberry Granola mix brings cane-sugar sweetness to dark-chocolate chunks, which gather with crispy oat clusters, whole almonds, cashews, sunflowers seeds, whole-grain crisp brown rice, and real dried cranberries. Anyone can order this treat straight from Amazon, with no need for a nearby Whole Foods, Amazon Grocery, or other associated retailers.