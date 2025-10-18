Can Fridge Magnets Really Raise Your Energy Bill?

What's common between the Bermuda Triangle, aliens in Roswell, and fridge magnets? They all star in myths that somehow survive every scientific explanation. In this case, the claim is that sticking magnets on your refrigerator door causes it to use more power. Sounds wild? That's because it is.

The idea likely took off from a half-understood bit of science: that your favorite souvenirs were creating a magnetic field that was somehow interfering with the fridge's internal sensors or compressor. That the magnets could, in theory, be "confusing" the refrigerator into working harder to maintain its temperature. In reality, though, the magnets on the outside of your fridge are far too weak to penetrate the insulated door or affect the circuits inside.

Over the years, the myth has been put to rest by just about everyone who'd know better — from appliance manufacturers to academics and energy providers. Endesa, the Spanish energy company, has called the claim "totally false," noting that the magnetic fields of these souvenirs are so weak they don't even make it past the outer layer of the fridge door. Professor Selim Şeker, Chair of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Üsküdar University, agrees: "The refrigerator operates at a power of 500-1000 watts, while a magnet's power is nearly zero." And Bosch sums it up simply: fridge magnets "don't impact energy usage, lifespan or food safety." Their only note of caution isn't about electricity at all, but gravity: if you turn your fridge door into a souvenir collage, the extra weight might strain the hinges over time.