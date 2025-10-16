Your New Go-To Soup For Protein And Fiber Is Also Easy And Comforting
It isn't a far stretch to say that soup is something of a perfect food. Among the many different varieties to choose from, you're sure to find a bowl that can soothe, satisfy your palate, and suit your specific dietary needs. For those looking to consume more protein and fiber, finding a soup that includes ingredients rich in both of those nutrients gives you a lot of recipes to consider. Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has put together an herby ham and bean soup recipe that's as warm and cozy tasting as it is simple to prepare. With a smoked ham hock, green vegetables, hearty beans, and fresh herbs, this recipe comes together with minimal effort and yields a delicious batch of comforting soup.
After the vegetables are sauteed and softened, ham is added to infuse a rich, meaty flavor. Then, dried Great Northern beans that have been adequately soaked and either water or chicken stock is mixed in, and everything is boiled with a bouquet of fresh herbs. Once the mix simmers for a couple of hours, which will allow the flavors to blend and for the beans to get nice and creamy, the ham hock is removed and shredded before being returned to the pot. When all is said and done, your soup will be filled with fiber, protein, and delight in every bite.
Enjoying a herby ham and bean soup
This ham and bean soup is a complete meal in a bowl, filled with flavor, essential nutrients, and lots of warmth. Prepare a crusty walnut wheat bread recipe to serve on the side with your soup for optimal dipping, or mix up a batch of rice or potatoes for an addition of carbs and starches. You can also change up the ingredients in your soup to accommodate different dietary needs and what food you have on hand.
Try a poultry-forward variation of this soup by using smoked turkey drumsticks or wings for a similar smoky and protein-rich addition that isn't ham. If you're one to make your own chicken stock, definitely incorporate this into your soup in lieu of plain water or store-bought stock. For those who don't care for the hassle of soaking dried beans, try using a portion of canned beans that you've taken care to thoroughly rinse and drain beforehand.
Fresh herbs are ideal for this soup, but you can also use dried herbs that you have on hand, taking care to adjust the ratios to accommodate the more concentrated potency of the dried version. While the recipe calls for rosemary, thyme, and bay leaves, consider how different fresh herbs pair with canned beans and let this inform your choice. Swap in different beans and add other legumes to supplement both the protein and fiber factor for a hearty soup that can't be beat.