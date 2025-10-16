Your New Go-To Soup For Protein And Fiber Is Also Easy And Comforting

It isn't a far stretch to say that soup is something of a perfect food. Among the many different varieties to choose from, you're sure to find a bowl that can soothe, satisfy your palate, and suit your specific dietary needs. For those looking to consume more protein and fiber, finding a soup that includes ingredients rich in both of those nutrients gives you a lot of recipes to consider. Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has put together an herby ham and bean soup recipe that's as warm and cozy tasting as it is simple to prepare. With a smoked ham hock, green vegetables, hearty beans, and fresh herbs, this recipe comes together with minimal effort and yields a delicious batch of comforting soup.

After the vegetables are sauteed and softened, ham is added to infuse a rich, meaty flavor. Then, dried Great Northern beans that have been adequately soaked and either water or chicken stock is mixed in, and everything is boiled with a bouquet of fresh herbs. Once the mix simmers for a couple of hours, which will allow the flavors to blend and for the beans to get nice and creamy, the ham hock is removed and shredded before being returned to the pot. When all is said and done, your soup will be filled with fiber, protein, and delight in every bite.