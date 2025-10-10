Mayo Is Your Secret Weapon For The Most Crisp Baked Salmon

Salmon and mayonnaise are two ingredients that you might not be accustomed to using together in the same recipe. It may sound like a strange combination, but there are perks to combining the two ingredients when it comes to making baked salmon. When baked, the creamy, tangy condiment enhances the fish by giving it more flavor while ensuring it's moist on the inside — yet also keeps it perfectly crisp on the outside. So, how does it work? Mayonnaise is mostly fat with its main ingredients being an emulsion of oil and eggs.

The water in the mayo evaporates during cooking, leaving the concentrated fats and proteins behind to coat the salmon, creating a uniform, crispy layer on the outside. It's the same reason why some swap butter for mayonnaise when making grilled cheese. The rest of the mayo is absorbed by the salmon, giving it moisture and helping your go-to seasonings penetrate the meat, in the same way it does with fried chicken or pan-seared steaks. And if you're concerned about tasting mayo, the flavors don't stick around, so you can easily use this trick when serving the dish to someone who detests the condiment.