The Most Important Thing To Do When Saving Leftover Salmon

Once your leftover salmon has been properly distributed and cooled, there are a few more steps to follow. Wrap the salmon tightly or use an airtight container. An airtight seal will not only help you avoid spoilage but help keep your salmon moist as well. Also, consider the part of the fridge you're using for storage. The back of the refrigerator is usually the coldest, making it ideal for preservation.

When stored properly, cooked fish can remain safe for up to four days in the refrigerator. It's a good idea to stick to both the recommended storage duration and trust your senses. Give your salmon a sniff and a visual check to gauge its freshness before digging in. If you think you won't be able to finish it within four days, freezing is your friend! Frozen salmon can maintain its quality for up to three months without any loss in taste or texture. When the time comes to enjoy your leftover salmon, opt for a gentle thawing method like in the fridge overnight or under cold running water. Steer clear of thawing at room temperature, as this could invite unwanted pathogens to the party.

Either way, it's important to label your containers with the storage date to keep track of how long the salmon has been in the fridge. This helps ensure that you enjoy your leftover salmon at its best, minimizing food waste while maximizing safety.