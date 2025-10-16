This Must-Visit Vermont Apple Orchard Has Its Own Distillery
When you think of Vermont, you might envision snow-capped mountains, world-class skiing, and maybe a Christmas movie or two. While the landscape is a frosty paradise come winter, another fantastic season in Vermont is fall. Sure, the syrup hasn't yet started to flow, and it might be a little too nippy to enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, but what you can enjoy is gorgeous foliage, breathtaking hiking trails, and all the apples you can dream of. And if you visit Shelburne Orchards, you can even tour a distillery while you do it.
Shelburne Orchards is a family-owned orchard near the shores of Lake Champlain outside of the city of Burlington. The 60-acre lot is known for its apple production, which hits its peak in September and October. Like many other farms, the orchard runs a popular U-Pick operation during this time, along with hay rides and other family-friendly activities. However, visitors to Shelburne Orchards also get to enjoy the farm's homemade apple brandy, which contains about 77 apples per bottle and is distilled on site.
Dead Bird Brandy is the passion project of Nick Cowles, the third-generation operator of Shelburne Orchards. Cowles has been working on the spirit since 2009, when he filled his very first barrel. The spirit is made from over 30 apple varieties and is aged for nine years, creating a buttery, smooth apple-spiked drink that's meant to act as an expression of the land it comes from.
What to drink (and do) at Shelburne Orchards
Cowles has future plans for expansion, with pear brandy in the cards. The orchard also distills pommeau, a French aperitif made from fresh apple cider and brandy. Cowles' version is lighter and sweeter than Dead Bird Brandy, with a lower alcohol content and silkier mouthfeel. Both drinks can be enjoyed in the orchard's tasting room on weekends, and people can even sample the orchard's pear brandy.
Alongside spirits, the orchard sells goodies like apple cider doughnuts and cider. There's even live music at the venue on certain days, as well as food trucks and tree sales. Otherwise, explore the property on your own or with a guide — the tours are also known for being very informative.
There really is something for all of the family, which is why Shelburne Orchards is often referred to as one of the best apple orchards to visit on the East Coast. People love that the orchard is family-owned, farmed using organic practices, and that the produce is so delicious. It probably tastes even better after a few sips of brandy ... you'll just need to pay a visit to find out.