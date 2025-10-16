This Must-Visit Vermont Apple Orchard Has Its Own Distillery

When you think of Vermont, you might envision snow-capped mountains, world-class skiing, and maybe a Christmas movie or two. While the landscape is a frosty paradise come winter, another fantastic season in Vermont is fall. Sure, the syrup hasn't yet started to flow, and it might be a little too nippy to enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, but what you can enjoy is gorgeous foliage, breathtaking hiking trails, and all the apples you can dream of. And if you visit Shelburne Orchards, you can even tour a distillery while you do it.

Shelburne Orchards is a family-owned orchard near the shores of Lake Champlain outside of the city of Burlington. The 60-acre lot is known for its apple production, which hits its peak in September and October. Like many other farms, the orchard runs a popular U-Pick operation during this time, along with hay rides and other family-friendly activities. However, visitors to Shelburne Orchards also get to enjoy the farm's homemade apple brandy, which contains about 77 apples per bottle and is distilled on site.

Dead Bird Brandy is the passion project of Nick Cowles, the third-generation operator of Shelburne Orchards. Cowles has been working on the spirit since 2009, when he filled his very first barrel. The spirit is made from over 30 apple varieties and is aged for nine years, creating a buttery, smooth apple-spiked drink that's meant to act as an expression of the land it comes from.