The Creamy Italian Cheese You Can Serve With Olive Oil For An Elegant Appetizer

Burrata is often stored in the fridge, but make sure to leave it out a bit before you serve it with this dish. At room temperature, it softens into that signature creamy softness. No less important is the olive oil. Good quality olive oil is the best pick, particularly ones with the "cold-pressed" or "first cold pressing" on the label of your bottle. This generally means the oil is extracted at a lower temperature, and this process helps preserve most of its natural, refined taste.

It shouldn't be too surprising that garlic also has a spot. Roasted or confit cloves carry an aromatic depth that never fails to impress. While you're at it, you can also roast them with fresh olives and tomatoes. Thoroughly mixed, they make a creamy dip with the most exquisite smoky undertone.

Still, at the end of the day, any burrata enjoyer will tell you that the best way to serve burrata cheese is simply to let it shine. This means you can just utilize burrata's frequent companions. Other than a small flake of salt and pepper or a squeeze of lemon, herbs near and dear to Italian cuisine, such as basil, rosemary, and oregano, are the next best thing. Basil, in particular, can be a great segue into a bruschetta spin, simply by letting tomatoes join the mix. You can also throw in chopped nuts to add fun crunches that contrast the textural smoothness, or a pinch of red pepper flakes if subtle heat is what you're after.