The Chocolate Ganache Technique That Gives Cake A Pro-Level Look

Whether it's a scratch-made recipe or from a store-bought mix, chocolate cake is one of life's simple pleasures. There are plenty of fun ways to decorate your favorite style of chocolate cake using frosting, fresh fruit, sprinkles, nuts, or a delectable combination of all of the above. If you want to create a flawless drip icing effect on your cake, ganache is the very best ingredient to achieve this. Tasting Table talked to Kristina Lavallee, owner of The Cake Girl, to get her expert opinion on how to dress your cake up with a jaw-dropping and mouthwatering chocolate ganache.

Lavallee explains, "A ganache drip is that beautiful, glossy chocolate you see flowing down the sides of a cake. It gives such a clean, elegant finish and it's one of my favorite ways to decorate." There are a number of ways to elevate ganache, but Lavallee cautions, "The secret is all about timing and temperature. The cake has to be cold, and the ganache should be warm but not hot. That's what gives you that perfect, smooth drip every time."

The craft of cake decorating is one that takes time, patience, and keen attention to detail. Preparing a muscovado chocolate ganache recipe is fairly straightforward in terms of the process and ingredients, but there's still an art to giving your cake that "drip" in all senses of the word. Per Lavallee, "When the texture is just right, the drips fall beautifully and stay clean down the side of the cake."