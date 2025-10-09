Skip Williams Sonoma And Get The Same Vintage-Inspired Bowls At Costco For Half The Price
Colored glass is just charming. It makes even a humble bowl of cold cereal appear more attractive and elegant. Costco's new Fortessa Jupiter glass bowls hit the aesthetic sweet spot between everyday utility and heirloom specialty: translucent pink, green, or clear coloring with hobnail-style ridges that catch the light just so. As an online-only exclusive, these bowls are sold in a set of six for $31.99 on Costco's website, which works out to about $5.30 per bowl. However, over at Williams Sonoma, the exact same line (in the exact same finish) costs $60 for a pack of four, equalling out to about $15 each — nearly three times that of the Costco option.
The hand-crafted design is a nod to rare Depression glass, the mass-produced, candy-colored tableware of the 1930s that turned hard times into something bright. However, those original pieces were often made with trace amounts of lead or even uranium, which gives collectors a mild thrill and everyone else a mild panic. Buying a modern version of the same style means that you get all the romance without the Geiger counter (unlike these thrifty vintage dishware finds). The Fortessa Jupiter bowls offer a safe-for-human-consumption sparkle, with no vintage-Superfund-site concern attached.
Where bulk batteries meet beautiful bowls
Beautiful tools don't have to be ludicrously expensive or fragile, but they can make daily life feel less disposable. Yet, Costco has a knack for making the luxurious accessible. The Fortessa Jupiter set is a prime example. The bowls are dishwasher-safe, sturdy enough for soup or ice cream (or cereal), and stack neatly so they won't awkwardly clutter up your cabinets. Although, they're so pretty that you may end up wanting to use them to display fruit, hold loose change, or even organize hair ties on your vanity.
These Fortessa Jupiter bowls would also make a lovely gift for someone moving into a new home or anyone who needs a little bit of pink-glass specialness added to their morning cereal routine. Costco's historic appeal has always been the thrill of discovery. For every bulk pack of paper towels, there's something unexpectedly tucked between the pallets, something beautiful or surprising at an incredible price, hiding in plain sight, waiting next to the frozen dumplings.