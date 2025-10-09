Skip Williams Sonoma And Get The Same Vintage-Inspired Bowls At Costco For Half The Price

Colored glass is just charming. It makes even a humble bowl of cold cereal appear more attractive and elegant. Costco's new Fortessa Jupiter glass bowls hit the aesthetic sweet spot between everyday utility and heirloom specialty: translucent pink, green, or clear coloring with hobnail-style ridges that catch the light just so. As an online-only exclusive, these bowls are sold in a set of six for $31.99 on Costco's website, which works out to about $5.30 per bowl. However, over at Williams Sonoma, the exact same line (in the exact same finish) costs $60 for a pack of four, equalling out to about $15 each — nearly three times that of the Costco option.

The hand-crafted design is a nod to rare Depression glass, the mass-produced, candy-colored tableware of the 1930s that turned hard times into something bright. However, those original pieces were often made with trace amounts of lead or even uranium, which gives collectors a mild thrill and everyone else a mild panic. Buying a modern version of the same style means that you get all the romance without the Geiger counter (unlike these thrifty vintage dishware finds). The Fortessa Jupiter bowls offer a safe-for-human-consumption sparkle, with no vintage-Superfund-site concern attached.