Add Cheese To Oatmeal For A Savory Breakfast Shake-Up

Did that headline make you raise your eyebrow? You'd be forgiven if the idea of cheese with oatmeal sounds completely out of left field. It's far from the typical flavors most of us expect in oatmeal. Usually, that's reserved for brown sugar, apples and cinnamon, or maybe some berries. Oatmeal is, by and large, a sweet breakfast. But oatmeal is a grain, not unlike rice or grits. Both rice and grits lend themselves to sweet or savory dishes. If you have an open mind and a passion for oatmeal, why not try a savory, cheesy oatmeal breakfast?

When you buy plain oats rather than the flavored kind many people are used to, you have a blank canvas to work with. Oatmeal's mild nutty flavor and creamy texture are so subtle that it's easy to tip the balance into savory with the addition of cheese. With the chewiness of the grains themselves, cheese adds a creamy, indulgent quality that many of us associate with comfort food. What is oatmeal if not a nostalgic breakfast comfort food? Depending on the type of cheese you add, you can enhance the saltiness, acidity, nuttiness, or sharpness of the flavor, from mild to very strong.

When you're preparing a dish of cheesy oatmeal, it's best to add the cheese at the end. This ensures creaminess and consistency. You'll prevent the cheese flavor from being lost, and depending on the type you use, you can still enjoy that cheese pull. Make sure you add it gradually as you stir to prevent clumps. Adding all the cheese at once can prevent it from melting evenly and mixing smoothly into the dish.