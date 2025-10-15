Add Cheese To Oatmeal For A Savory Breakfast Shake-Up
Did that headline make you raise your eyebrow? You'd be forgiven if the idea of cheese with oatmeal sounds completely out of left field. It's far from the typical flavors most of us expect in oatmeal. Usually, that's reserved for brown sugar, apples and cinnamon, or maybe some berries. Oatmeal is, by and large, a sweet breakfast. But oatmeal is a grain, not unlike rice or grits. Both rice and grits lend themselves to sweet or savory dishes. If you have an open mind and a passion for oatmeal, why not try a savory, cheesy oatmeal breakfast?
When you buy plain oats rather than the flavored kind many people are used to, you have a blank canvas to work with. Oatmeal's mild nutty flavor and creamy texture are so subtle that it's easy to tip the balance into savory with the addition of cheese. With the chewiness of the grains themselves, cheese adds a creamy, indulgent quality that many of us associate with comfort food. What is oatmeal if not a nostalgic breakfast comfort food? Depending on the type of cheese you add, you can enhance the saltiness, acidity, nuttiness, or sharpness of the flavor, from mild to very strong.
When you're preparing a dish of cheesy oatmeal, it's best to add the cheese at the end. This ensures creaminess and consistency. You'll prevent the cheese flavor from being lost, and depending on the type you use, you can still enjoy that cheese pull. Make sure you add it gradually as you stir to prevent clumps. Adding all the cheese at once can prevent it from melting evenly and mixing smoothly into the dish.
Creating the best cheesy oats
Many recipes call for Parmesan in cheesy oatmeal. Parmesan's salty umami kick is great for enhancing savory dishes, especially grains, which is why it pairs so well with risotto and pasta. It can bring a depth that a milder cheese might not have. It also melts well into hot dishes without becoming too greasy. Its low moisture also means it won't change the consistency too badly.
If you want to lean into a creamier texture, use cream cheese. Cheddar would work as well for a more familiar, nostalgic flavor. Of course, the cheese you choose can also depend on what kind of garnishes or extras you plan to throw in. For instance, if you're going to use garlic and mushrooms, then Parmesan might work best. However, if you're going to include some crispy bacon and a poached egg, then American cheese might hit the spot. Chorizo is always good for breakfast and beyond, so pair it with some Cotija cheese.
Think of oatmeal like you would think of any other grain. How would you use cheese when you were making a rice dish, grits, polenta, or anything else like that? You can even expand your palate to include pairings that you would normally enjoy in a sandwich or on pasta. There are many ingredients that can make oatmeal more exciting, and cheese is just one more.