The Popular Type Of Seafood That's A Total Flop In Our Book

If you don't have an allergy, you have probably developed a palate for certain types of seafood throughout your life. Maybe you love shellfish but hate white fish. Perhaps all you can stomach is breaded and fried fish (or fish sticks — we're not judging). If you are a true connoisseur of all that the ocean has to offer, you might have tried pretty much everything that's out there — like our intrepid taste testers.

Our team at Tasting Table wanted to put our love of seafood to the test by trying and ranking 26 popular types of seafood. One type ended up being a total flop, in our opinion. We found abalone to be the least palatable of everything that we tried. Abalone, which are large, ear-shaped marine snails, are considered a delicacy in many cultures. They contain highly nutritious meat that can be prepared in a variety of ways.

Unfortunately, our taste-testers couldn't find any way to prepare it that made it enjoyable. While they thought that the texture was fine — similar to calamari but denser — they found the too-fishy flavor of the abalone cooked in its shell less than tasty. And when not cooked in its shell, it seemed flavorless. While slightly buttery and salty, they found that abalone relied too much on the presence of other ingredients to elevate its flavor profile. And so, factoring in that it is also much more expensive than other types of seafood, it came last among what was tried.