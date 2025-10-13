This Popular Chili's Menu Item Actually Gets Sent Back To The Kitchen Often, According To A Server On Reddit

Popularity is a strange thing. The more well-known and beloved something is, the more other people will hate it. Chili's took its classic Chicken Crispers off the menu in 2022, despite their apparent popularity. The internet was not happy. The restaurant was quick to point out that it still had Chicken Crispers. It was just using a new recipe for them. While the Chicken Crispers of old and new both have their fans, at least one Chili's server has said the dish gets sent back to the kitchen all the time.

In an AMA thread on Reddit, one user who claims to have been a Chili's server for eight years offered some insider facts about the restaurant. When asked about the original Chicken Crispers, the poster said they were probably gone for good, but also stated they were awful to deal with. The poster said, "It was the single item I got the most refires for because of complaints that it was 'chewy' or 'not what they expected.'" Part of the reason was that the tempura batter didn't adhere to the chicken.

One of the commenters agreed that the batter was chewy and never stuck, and they weren't the only ones. In another thread dedicated to bringing them back, a different user claimed they were one of the most comped items at the restaurant. "Highly complained about item," they said. "They used tempura batter and were not 'crispy' so they were not what people expected a lot."