Never Store Spinach With This One Kitchen Staple Or You're In For Wilted Leaves

You're not alone if your spinach never seems to last as long as you hope — but it's not you or your fridge's fault. As unbelievable as it sounds, it's possible that tomatoes are what's responsible for those sad bundles of wilted spinach you keep pulling out of your refrigerator. The two may pair marvelously together Jennine Rye's spinach and tomato-stuffed chicken breast recipe, but shove the two of them together into the same crisper drawer, and you won't like the outcome.

Tomatoes and spinach are just one of the 15 foods that you should never store together, largely due to a gaseous compound known as ethylene. When present in large amounts, ethylene can start the ripening stage and significantly speed it up. However, not all types of produce react to ethylene gas the same way – some are ethylene-producing and others are ethylene-sensitive; with tomatoes belonging to the first category and spinach the second.

Stored too close to each other in the same space, the ripe tomatoes and their substantial production of ethylene gas overload the spinach's ripening process and accelerate it straight to wilting, even spoiling in some cases. As a result, you might notice your spinach shriveling, getting mushy, and, particularly, turning yellow from a loss of chlorophyll – the green pigment in most plants and leafy greens – in a matter of days.